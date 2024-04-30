Hong Kong Market marks seven days win

The purchasing managers index (PMI) of manufacturing activity stood at 50.4 in April, above the reading of 50 that indicates expansion for a second straight month, Chinas statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed up 16.12 points, or 0.09%, to 17,763.03, registering seven days of straight gains. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 9.11 points, or 0.14%, to 6,273.75.
Home appliance maker Haier Smart Home surged 7.9% to HK$29.25 after saying that first-quarter profit increased 20% from a year earlier.
HSBC Holding rose 2.2% to HK$67 after posting the better-than-estimated result for the first three months.
CNOOC advanced 2.7% to HK$20.30, and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, gained 1.1% to HK$4.72.
