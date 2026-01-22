IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.28% to Rs 3.51 croreNet profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 17.40% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.28% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.512.29 53 OPM %-617.95-1024.45 -PBDT6.145.23 17 PBT6.145.23 17 NP6.145.23 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST