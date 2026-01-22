IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.28% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 17.40% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.28% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

