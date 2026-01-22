Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2026.

IIFL Finance Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 560.45 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70600 shares in the past one month.

 

PNB Housing Finance Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 860.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77203 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 5.58% to Rs 374.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd pared 4.62% to Rs 531.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd shed 4.55% to Rs 1568. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5657 shares in the past one month.

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Bharti Airtel opens 100th retail store in Gujarat

Coal India facilitates automated sampling to improve quality of coal supply

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

