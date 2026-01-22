Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SSWL Q3 PAT declines 2% YoY to Rs 47 crore

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 2.30% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 47.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 22.90% YoY to Rs 1,320.81 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 61.65 crore, marking a decline of 4.19% from Rs 64.35 crore in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 3.90% YoY to Rs 129.37 crore, while total revenue surged 210.28% YoY to Rs 3,708.17 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

 

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The counter rose 0.19% to Rs 186.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

