Silver Touch re-selected for strategic digital transformation engagement

By Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India

Silver Touch Technologies announced that it has been re-selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, for a strategic digital transformation engagement.

This selection marks the continuation of Silver Touch's long-standing partnership of over a decade with the Ministry of External Affairs, during which the company has consistently delivered mission-critical digital platforms supporting the MEA's public outreach, citizen services, and global information dissemination.

Under the current mandate, Silver Touch will be responsible for the redesign, development, migration, hosting, and long-term maintenance of the MEA's official website and associated digital platforms, in line with the Ministry's evolving requirements for performance, security, accessibility, and global reach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News