Ideaforge Technology allots 756 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 756 equity shares under ESOP on 12 March 2026. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,27,51,720/- comprising of 4,32,75,172 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 43,27,59,280 comprising of 4,32,75,928 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

