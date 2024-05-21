Business Standard
Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 417.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 237.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares
Delhivery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2024.
Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 116.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.07% to Rs.391.05. Volumes stood at 10.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 7.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61761 shares. The stock gained 6.56% to Rs.1,767.90. Volumes stood at 7508 shares in the last session.
Global Health Ltd saw volume of 12.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.68% to Rs.1,338.45. Volumes stood at 28829 shares in the last session.
Aether Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31175 shares. The stock dropped 2.33% to Rs.812.20. Volumes stood at 5831 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

