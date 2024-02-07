Sensex (    %)
                        
IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Anand Rayons Ltd and Bhagyanagar India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2024.
IFGL Refractories Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 607 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5579 shares in the past one month.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 83.59. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46840 shares in the past one month.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 91.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17196 shares in the past one month.
Anand Rayons Ltd shed 8.91% to Rs 54.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48297 shares in the past one month.
Bhagyanagar India Ltd pared 8.58% to Rs 109.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40348 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

