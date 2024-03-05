IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2024.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2024.

IIFL Finance Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 478.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23776 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd lost 8.45% to Rs 2668. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 256.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd plummeted 5.45% to Rs 82.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 525.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News