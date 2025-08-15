Indel Money standalone net profit rises 68.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.50% to Rs 115.82 croreNet profit of Indel Money rose 68.07% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.50% to Rs 115.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.8278.52 48 OPM %72.1365.40 -PBDT35.7220.81 72 PBT31.9116.77 90 NP23.9014.22 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content