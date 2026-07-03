India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to developing a mutually complementary relationship
A statement released at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit noted that Prime Ministers from both nations reviewed developments since the last Annual Summit and discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation to further enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They recognized that strengthening such strategic and global cooperation between the two countries will be mutually beneficial and contribute to a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond.
In recognition of the strategic salience of the India-Japan partnership in an increasingly volatile and uncertain geopolitical environment, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing a mutually complementary relationship. Building upon the success of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, they concurred on advancing cooperation based on three priority areas: defence and security cooperation; economic partnership including economic security, energy resilience, technology, and innovation; and people-to-people exchanges. They shared the view that India and Japan are natural and indispensable partners in their efforts to realize respective national interests.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 10:51 AM IST