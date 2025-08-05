Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Japanese equities edged up steadily, advancing from a two-week low advanced as supportive data on service sector activity supported the market mood. The Nikkei average rose 0.64 percent to 40,549.54 despite the yen holding near recent highs amid hints from the Bank of Japan that rate hikes remain on the table. The broader Topix index ended 0.70 percent higher at 2,936.54.

Japan's service sector activity rose at the fastest pace in five months in July. The S&P Global final Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 53.6 in July from 51.7 in June, marking the strongest expansion since February. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates growth in activity, while that below the threshold points to contraction.

 

Further, Bank of Japan' June meeting minutes showed that a few board members are in favor of resuming interest rate increases if trade friction de-escalates.

Japanese stocks also gained on firm overnight cues from the US equities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Delta Corp gains after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 29 cr

INR skids to record low as tariff concerns worsen risk sentiment

SEBI proposes changes to norms pertaining to related-party transactions

BLS International Services Q1 results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹181 crore

G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

