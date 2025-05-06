Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India services sector PMI rises to 58.7 in April

India services sector PMI rises to 58.7 in April

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
After experiencing a slowdown in March, growth of business activity in the Indian service sector accelerated slightly in April. This regained momentum was largely driven by a quicker increase in new order inflows, which also underpinned a faster expansion in employment.

Alongside this positive trend, capacity pressures continued to build, with unfinished work rising solidly. On the pricing front, average charges increased at a quicker pace, despite cost pressures retreating to a six-month low.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index reached 58.7 in April, up from 58.5 in March, indicating a sharp and stronger expansion in service sector output. The headline figure was above its long-run average of 54.2.

 

The overall expansion in output was fueled by a significant rise in new business intakes, the joint-best in eight months, with many firms noting favorable demand conditions and successful marketing efforts.

Indian companies continued to benefit from improved international demand for their services, with Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US particularly cited as sources of strength.

Indian services companies increased their workforce numbers for the thirty-fifth consecutive month in April.

Also Read

Peng Xiao

Mideast titans step back from AI model race as US, China dominate

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drag; financials, pharma, oil decline; small, midcaps lower

Gears of War: Reloaded

Microsoft schedules 'Gears of War Reloaded' launch for Aug 26: Details here

Govind Mohan, Govind

Union home secretary to review preparations for civil defence mock drills

Pope Trump

Donald Trump says AI Pope pic was 'fun': 'Melania thought it was cute'

Input prices rose moderately and at the slowest pace for six months at the start of the 2025/26 fiscal year. Indian services firms increased their average selling prices during April, as they sought to transfer higher cost burdens to clients.

The overall level of business confidence was at its lowest in close to two years.

The latest data showed a modest acceleration in growth of aggregate output, as signaled by the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rising from 59.5 in March to 59.7. The latest reading was consistent with a sharp rate of expansion that was the strongest since August 2024.

There were quicker increases at both goods producers and service providers. New business volumes across the private sector rose at the fastest pace in eight months, helped by a pick-up in growth across the service economy. The upturn at goods producers was broadly similar to March.

Both manufacturing firms and their services counterparts registered faster expansions in new export orders. At the composite level, the rate of growth was at a nine-month high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cigniti Tech spurts after Q4 PAT surges 100% QoQ to Rs 73 cr

Cigniti Tech spurts after Q4 PAT surges 100% QoQ to Rs 73 cr

Senores Pharmaceuticals gains on acquiring Topiramate tablets from Wockhardt

Senores Pharmaceuticals gains on acquiring Topiramate tablets from Wockhardt

Cummins India drops as parent withdraws guidance amid tariff concerns

Cummins India drops as parent withdraws guidance amid tariff concerns

Ather Energy make decent debut

Ather Energy make decent debut

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon