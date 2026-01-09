Friday, January 09, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for Q3 FY26 at 7.48 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 6% YoY.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity from end of September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by end of Q4 FY26. Consequently, this affected the capacity utilisation at Indian operations for Q3 FY26. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the quarter excluding BF3 capacity was at ~93% and including BF3 capacity was at 85%.

The break-up of production is as below: (MT)

Particulars

Q3 FY26

Also Read

vodafone idea share price target

Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% after DoT communication on AGR dues relief

Elecon Engineering share price

Elecon Engineering tanks 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

Andhra Cements share price in focus

Andhra Cements hits 10% upper circuit as promoter to sell stake via OFS

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi | PTI

Delhi Police arrests another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty choppy; realty, banks, pharma stocks in red

Q2 FY26

Q3 FY25

 

QoQ

YoY

Indian Operations

7.28

7.66

6.82*

-5%

7%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.2

0.24

0.21

Consolidated Production

7.48

7.9

7.03

-5%

6%

*Including Trial run production of 0.12 MT

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Stock Alert: Powergrid, RVNL, Sagar Cements. Astra Micorwave, Bharat Forge

Stock Alert: Powergrid, RVNL, Sagar Cements. Astra Micorwave, Bharat Forge

INR continues to stay strained amid firm dollar, muted equities

INR continues to stay strained amid firm dollar, muted equities

India projected to grow at 6.6% in 2026, UN report

India projected to grow at 6.6% in 2026, UN report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyStocks to buy todayBharat Coking Coal IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Vodafone Idea ShareBharat Coking IPOPersonal Finance