JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for Q3 FY26 at 7.48 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 6% YoY.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity from end of September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by end of Q4 FY26. Consequently, this affected the capacity utilisation at Indian operations for Q3 FY26. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the quarter excluding BF3 capacity was at ~93% and including BF3 capacity was at 85%.

The break-up of production is as below: (MT)

Particulars

Q3 FY26

Q2 FY26

Q3 FY25

QoQ

YoY

Indian Operations

7.28

7.66

6.82*

-5%

7%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.2

0.24

0.21

Consolidated Production

7.48

7.9

7.03

-5%

6%

*Including Trial run production of 0.12 MT

