Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 17.21 points or 0.02% to 83,256.68. The Nifty 50 index added 8.55 points or 0.03% to 25,413.85.
The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.35%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,293 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 12.41.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 0.58% to 1,760.25. The index advanced 2.03% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.04%), Dish TV India (up 2%), D B Corp (up 0.98%), Tips Music (up 0.88%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.63%) were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.84%), Sun TV Network (down 0.66%) and PVR Inox (down 0.35%) turned lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bajaj Finance (BFL) advanced 2.53% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.
NBCC (India) rose 0.68%. The company announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.
S H Kelkar and Company added 0.98%. The company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.
