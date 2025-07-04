Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade near the flatline with minor gains in the morning trade, as investors kept an eye on the US-India trade deal. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 17.21 points or 0.02% to 83,256.68. The Nifty 50 index added 8.55 points or 0.03% to 25,413.85.

The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,293 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 12.41.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.58% to 1,760.25. The index advanced 2.03% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.04%), Dish TV India (up 2%), D B Corp (up 0.98%), Tips Music (up 0.88%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.63%) were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.84%), Sun TV Network (down 0.66%) and PVR Inox (down 0.35%) turned lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Finance (BFL) advanced 2.53% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.

NBCC (India) rose 0.68%. The company announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

S H Kelkar and Company added 0.98%. The company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

