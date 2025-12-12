Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trades with major gains; oil & gas shares advance

Indices trades with major gains; oil & gas shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade, with the Sensex and Nifty extending the previous sessions Fed-fuelled relief rally after a three-day slide. Market sentiment remained constructive ahead of key domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 420.22 points or 0.49% to 85,235.24. The Nifty 50 index added 124.40 points or 0.48% to 26,022.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.47%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,412 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urges joint, non-partisan plan to tackle air pollution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

India's drone, space-tech boom to add over 200,000 jobs by 2033: Report

Stock Market LIVE, December 12, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty atop 26k; SMIDs up; metal, realty stocks outperform

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update

Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' update released: Check new weapons, creatures

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.07% to 10.08. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,106, at a premium of 83.20 points as compared with the spot at 26,022.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 73 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 0.72% to 11,881.10. The index shed 0.03% in the past consecutive trading session.

Aegis Logistics (up 3.60%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.25%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.09%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.16%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.99%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.84%), Reliance Industries (up 0.79%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.75%), GAIL (India) (up 0.62%) and Gujarat Gas (up 0.60%) advanced.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG (down 0.68%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.46%) and Oil India (down 0.35%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vedanta advanced 2.27% after the company announced that it has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block.

RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.50%. The company said it has secured an order worth Rs 35.44 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for providing a comprehensive communication solution with redundancy for the Disaster Management Department.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Flywings Simulator Training Centre makes a smooth lift-off on listing day

NSE SME Flywings Simulator Training Centre makes a smooth lift-off on listing day

Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility receives four USFDA observations

Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility receives four USFDA observations

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NSE SME Encompass Design India makes a fiery debut

NSE SME Encompass Design India makes a fiery debut

Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon