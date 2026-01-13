Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 1670.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 400.18% to Rs 27.71 croreNet profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 1670.83% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 400.18% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.715.54 400 OPM %83.9029.60 -PBDT22.771.37 1562 PBT22.621.21 1769 NP17.000.96 1671
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST