Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 1670.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 400.18% to Rs 27.71 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 1670.83% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 400.18% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.715.5483.9029.6022.771.3722.621.2117.000.96

