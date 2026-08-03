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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

XPRO India Ltd, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2026.

XPRO India Ltd, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2026.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 170.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65492 shares in the past one month.

 

XPRO India Ltd lost 11.80% to Rs 1319. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1682 shares in the past one month.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd crashed 9.43% to Rs 1738.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2666 shares in the past one month.

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Sigma Solve Ltd dropped 8.81% to Rs 50.51. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20525 shares in the past one month.

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd corrected 8.20% to Rs 221.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1115 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST