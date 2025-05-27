Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 607.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 111.67% to Rs 33.38 croreNet profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 607.69% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 111.67% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.45% to Rs 16.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.56% to Rs 103.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.3815.77 112 103.8472.84 43 OPM %13.696.21 -18.2414.81 - PBDT4.430.83 434 17.639.60 84 PBT3.870.63 514 16.538.80 88 NP3.680.52 608 16.278.24 97
