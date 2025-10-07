Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spiked 16.29% to Rs 556.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22676 shares in the past one month.

 

Avalon Technologies Ltd surged 14.90% to Rs 1300. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47775 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd soared 12.98% to Rs 2431.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11851 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd advanced 11.41% to Rs 490.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9780 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup gained 6.15% to Rs 11.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

