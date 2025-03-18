Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit rating from Moody's

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service have reaffirmed the credit rating on the Bank as mentioned below:

Type

Rating (Outlook)

Rating Action

Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency (LC) bank deposits and issuer ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)

Ba1/NP (Stable)

Affirmed

Senior unsecured medium-term note program

(P)Ba1 (Stable)

Affirmed

LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments

Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)

Affirmed

Moody's has placed IndusInd's Ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA under review for downgrade.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

