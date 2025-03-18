IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit rating from Moody's

IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service have reaffirmed the credit rating on the Bank as mentioned below:
Type
Rating (Outlook)
Rating Action
Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency (LC) bank deposits and issuer ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)
Ba1/NP (Stable)
Affirmed
Senior unsecured medium-term note program
(P)Ba1 (Stable)
Affirmed
LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments
Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)
Affirmed
Moody's has placed IndusInd's Ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA under review for downgrade.
