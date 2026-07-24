Infosys Ltd down for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1029.6, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 19.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1029.6, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.Infosys Ltd has lost around 1.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28533.55, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1033.1, down 1.68% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 32.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 19.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 14.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News