Uno Minda Ltd down for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1116.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 14.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1116.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.Uno Minda Ltd has lost around 1.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27520.8, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1118, down 1.11% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd jumped 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 14.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 65.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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