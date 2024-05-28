Ingersoll-Rand slides after Q4 PAT drops 5% to Rs 64 cr

Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 4.11% to Rs 4,342.80 after the company's net profit fell 4.82% to Rs 63.87 crore on 4.82% decrease in net sales to Rs 303.64 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.

Total expenses increased 5.31% YoY to Rs 230.05 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 159.08 crore (down 4.38% YoY) and employee expense was Rs 30.08 crore (up 10.54%) during the quarter.

For the full year, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 21.76% to Rs 222.39 crore on 5.46% increase in net sales to Rs 1,213.69 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Net cash inflow from operating activities jumped 39.74% to Rs 206.91 crore as on 31 March 2024, as compared to Rs 148.06 crore as on 31 March 2023.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of industrial air compressors of various capacities and providing related services. The company sells air compressors primarily in India and also exports the products to American, Asian and European countries

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 84.46 crore in Q4 FY23, down 6.48% YoY.