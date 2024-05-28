Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.91% to Rs 11.38 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.27% to Rs 38.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.91% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.385.9338.5125.291.673.374.023.600.350.261.681.080.160.130.960.630.090.040.680.44