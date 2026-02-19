Inox Green to acquire Wind World's 600 MW IPP capacity and 4.5 GW O&M biz

Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) announced that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Wind World (India) (WWIL) has, on 19 February 2026, approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium comprising Inox Neo Energies (INEL/Lead Member) and Authum Investment & Infrastructure (Unrelated Member) (together, the Consortium), under Section 30(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Under the transaction, Inox Clean the Group's renewable energy platform engaged in developing, owning and operating utility-scale wind, solar and hybrid assets will acquire Wind World India's Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio through its subsidiary Inox Neo. Inox Green one of India's leading renewable O&M service provider with a large and diversified portfolio across multiple states will acquire Wind World India's Operations & Maintenance (O&M) arm.

Wind World India has manufacturing, IPP and O&M operations. Wind World India, directly and through its subsidiaries, has a combined installed IPP capacity of approximately 600 MW, with wind farms spread across seven key wind-rich states: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Wind World India's O&M portfolio stands at nearly 4.5 GW, servicing a marquee client base that includes leading corporates such as the Tata Group, ReNew, Greenko Group, Apraava Energy and Hindustan Zinc, amongst others.

With this acquisition, Inox Clean expands its IPP portfolio with operational wind assets across key wind corridors. Inox Clean is setting new growth benchmarks and has established a solid base to achieve its medium-term targets of 10 GW of installed IPP capacity and 11 GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28.

Meanwhile, Inox Green, a part of the INOXGFL Group, a leading listed renewables O&M company, has ~13.3 GWp assets under its management. Inox Green is on a massive growth journey and on course to be the largest renewable O&M company in India.

