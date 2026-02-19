Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Pace Digitek, DCX Systems, Bharat Electronics

Stock Alert: B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Pace Digitek, DCX Systems, Bharat Electronics

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

B. L. Kashyap and Sons announced that it has secured a Rs 300 crore order from CRC Greens for the construction of civil works.

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured a $1.35 million order from Yaqin Chem for the supply of mobile battery systems.

Also Read

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio plans to visit Israel to brief Netanyahu on US-Iran talks

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Alkem Labs, Irctc, 25 others to remain in spotlight today

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pulls out of India AI Summit after 'careful consideration'

Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Kospi hits new high

Pedestrians walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC

DC mayor declares emergency, asks Trump for help over Potomac sewage spill

DCX Systems announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, has secured combined orders worth Rs 45.4 crore for the supply of cable assemblies and printed circuit assemblies.

 

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that its board will meet on February 27 to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 202526.

Nucleus Software Exports announced that it has expanded its global footprint by incorporating a new arm in Vietnam.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets, used in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; Fed minutes show officials divided on interest rate outlook

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; Fed minutes show officials divided on interest rate outlook

Pace Digitek arm bags order worth $1.35 mln from overseas entity

Pace Digitek arm bags order worth $1.35 mln from overseas entity

GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bosentan 32 mg tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bosentan 32 mg tablets

Intellect launches eMACH.ai AI-First banking at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Intellect launches eMACH.ai AI-First banking at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance