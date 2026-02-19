Pace Digitek arm bags order worth $1.35 mln from overseas entity
Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has secured a purchase order worth $ 1.35 million from Yaqin Chem of Saudi Arabia, to supply mobile battery energy storage system (BESS).The company will supply 2 mobile BESS on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW1200 KWH Battery) and 2 mobile BESS on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW2500 KWH Battery).
The said international order is valued at $ 1,346,210 and it will be delivered by April 2026.
Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fiber networks.
The company reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.46% to settle at Rs 182.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:04 AM IST