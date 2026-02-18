Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

GNG Electronics has entered into separate strategic distribution partnerships with Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics for the nationwide distribution of its refurbished computers across India. These two partnerships mark a significant milestone in the Company's efforts to further formalize and scale the organized refurbished ICT segment through structured, pan-India channel access.

Under this collaboration, Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics will distribute GNG's range of professionally refurbished laptops, desktops and enterprise computing systems under the Company's proprietary brand 'Electronics Bazaar'. The association is expected to expand GNG's reach across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India, deepen enterprise and institutional penetration, and strengthen access to warranty-backed refurbished systems through established ICT distribution networks.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bosentan 32 mg tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bosentan 32 mg tablets

Intellect launches eMACH.ai AI-First banking at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Intellect launches eMACH.ai AI-First banking at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Bharat Forge signs MoU with VVDN Technologies

Bharat Forge signs MoU with VVDN Technologies

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance