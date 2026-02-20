Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Neo Energies and AIIL consortium to acquire Wind World (India) for Rs 350 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that the Committee of Creditors of Wind World (India), a company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having corporate identification number (CIN) U31200DD2003PLC003236 (WWIL), has approved the resolution plan submitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Resolution Plan) by a consortium comprising Inox Neo Energies (INEL or Lead Member) and the Company (together, Consortium) and the Consortium has been declared as the Successful Resolution Applicant.

In this connection, the Resolution Professional has issued a letter of intent dated 19 February 2026 in favour of the Consortium, which has been accepted by the Consortium.

 

The Resolution Plan submitted by the Consortium inter alia envisages that the Lead Member and/or its affiliates shall acquire the IPP and power sale undertaking and the operations and maintenance (O&M) business of WWIL, while the Company and/or its affiliates shall acquire certain identified real estate / assets from WWIL. The financial commitment of the Company under the Resolution Plan is approx. Rs 350 crore.

Wind World (India) Limited is engaged in manufacturing, IPP operations and O&M services, with ~550 MW installed IPP capacity, and an O&M portfolio of ~4.5 GW, in addition to certain real estate assets. WWIL is a currently undergoing CIRP, which was commenced pursuant to an order dated 20 February 2018 passed by the Adjudicating Authority.

As per the available financial statements, the turnover of WWIL for the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 were Rs. 665.95 crore, Rs. 583.20 crore, and Rs. 529.28 crore respectively.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

