Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 14.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Inox Wind Ltd has lost around 20.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35589.6, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.62 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 85.14, down 1.25% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 43.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 14.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

