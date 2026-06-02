INR extends slump beyond Rs 95 per dollar mark

The Indian rupee extended slump beyond Rs 95 per dollar mark on Tuesday as oil prices shot up late yesterday amid stalled talks between US and Iran reigniting fears of oil supply disruption. Crude oil prices surged following reports from Iran's news agency indicating that Tehran has halted indirect negotiations with the United States. INR opened at Rs 95.16 per dollar and hit a low of 95.18 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter settled at 95.19. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market is extending its losses today, tracking weak global cues and Middle East tensions. The BSE Sensex dropped by over 440 points in early trade, slipping into the 74,200 range, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell beneath the 23,250 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News