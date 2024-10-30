Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR hovers around all-time lows

INR hovers around all-time lows

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to close around record lows of 84.09 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by weak domestic markets and month-end dollar demand from importers. Indian shares ended lower, with mixed earnings and caution ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election and Federal Reserve rate decision keeping investors anxious. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 426.85 points, or 0.53 percent, to 79,942.18, snapping a two-day winning streak on the back of weak cues from other Asian and European markets. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,340.85, down 126 points, or 0.51 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback. It traded in a tight range and ended the day at 84.09 (provisional), down 4 paise from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Airtel

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Telecom to raise Rs 8,500 crore via bond market

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Narendra Modi, Modi

India fastest-growing developer community on GitHub; PM Modi praises youth

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Looking for RBI gold bonds on Diwali? Here's why Centre may not issue them

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon