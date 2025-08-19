Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles at 3-week high; positive equities support

INR settles at 3-week high; positive equities support

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 40 paise to close at 86.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by optimism over GST restructuring and positive domestic equity markets. Indian shares rose modestly on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid hopes that Prime Minister Modi's recent GST reforms will potentially ease inflation and pave the way for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Investor sentiment was also underpinned by renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and improving Sino-India relations amidst global uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 370.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 81,644.39 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 103.70 points, or 0.42 percent, at 24,980.65. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.24 against the US dollar, touched an intraday low of 87.31 and a high of 86.92, and settled at 86.99 (provisional), registering a gain of 40 paise over its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 223.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 223.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon