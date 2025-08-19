Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 37.28 croreNet profit of Satin Finserv rose 12.57% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.2829.06 28 OPM %45.0135.79 -PBDT3.102.69 15 PBT2.622.32 13 NP1.881.67 13
