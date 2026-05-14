Interarch Building Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2026.

Shiva Mills Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2026.

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd lost 13.20% to Rs 1778 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3018 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd tumbled 9.65% to Rs 61.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 987 shares in the past one month.

Crest Ventures Ltd crashed 9.35% to Rs 357.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 494 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd dropped 8.57% to Rs 265.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 178 shares in the past one month.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd shed 7.92% to Rs 1112.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69630 shares in the past one month.

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