Interest rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond shall be 8.05% for next six months says RBI

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI announced Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) FRSB 2020(T) for the Period January 01, 2025 June 30, 2025. The bank noted that the coupon/interest rate of the bond would be reset half yearly, starting with January 01, 2021 and the coupon/interest rate will be set at a spread of (+) 35 bps over the prevailing National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate. Accordingly, the coupon rate on FRSB 2020 (T) for the period January 01, 2025 to June 30, 2025 and payable on July 1, 2025 remains at 8.05% (7.70%+0.35%), unchanged from the previous half-year.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

