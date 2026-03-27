Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.62%, Gains for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% gain in NIFTY and a 7.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74113.48, down 1.54%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22679.75, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93752 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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