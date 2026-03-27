Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% jump in NIFTY and a 5.27% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74072.48, down 1.6%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has slipped around 20.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35556.45, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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