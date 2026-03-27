Friday, March 27, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% jump in NIFTY and a 5.27% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74072.48, down 1.6%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has slipped around 20.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35556.45, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its buildings & factories biz

Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its buildings & factories biz

Biocon announces major leadership reshuffle

Biocon announces major leadership reshuffle

Infosys Ltd soars 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd soars 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for fifth session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance