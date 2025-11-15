Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that IRB Infrastructure Trust, associate of the company has received a Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of involving Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Lucknow-Ayodhya Section of NH-28 (New NH-27) from km 15.400 to km 137.970, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Section (Km. 136.759 to Km. 252.860) stretch of NH-28 (New NH-27) and Lucknow-Sultanpur Section of NH-731 from Km. 90.370 to km. 217.795 in the state of Uttar Pradesh (TOT-17).

Key highlights of the project:

IRB Infrastructure Developers will be the Project Manager for the Project.

The Trust to pay upfront Bid Concession Fee of Rs. 9,270 crore to NHAI for revenue-linked Concession Period of 20 years.

 

Trust's asset portfolio will increase by ~20% to ~Rs 65,000 Crore with addition of this project with a long-term revenue & cashflow generation visibility.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Allcargo Logistics approves change in MD, CFO and company secretary

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Diltiazem hydrochloride tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 72.31% in the September 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

