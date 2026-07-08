IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Spurts 2.12%

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 10.94% over last one month compared to 2.56% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 2.12% today to trade at Rs 262.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.02% to quote at 27142.5. The index is down 2.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sasken Technologies Ltd increased 1.81% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 28.9 % over last one year compared to the 7.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 10.94% over last one month compared to 2.56% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3499 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 430 on 14 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 202.6 on 30 Mar 2026.

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