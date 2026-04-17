ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 307.7, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 307.7, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. ITC Ltd has gained around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 228.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.15, up 1.12% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 27.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.