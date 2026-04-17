Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 471.35, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.35, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 13.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 469.2, up 1.51% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 13.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.