Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ivalue Infosolutions IPO ends with subscription of 1.82 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO ends with subscription of 1.82 times

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 2.38 crore shares as against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Ivalue Infosolutions received bids for 2,38,25,200 shares as against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.82 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 3.18 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.28 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 September 2025 and it closed on 22 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 560.3 crore at the upper price band of Rs 299 per share. The OFS includes up to 38.48 lakh shares by the promoter group amounting to Rs 115.06 crore, 1.10 crore shares by Sundara (Mauritius) valued at Rs 329.3 crore, and 38.78 lakh shares by multiple individual investors aggregating Rs 115.96 crore.

 

Ivalue Infosolutions (IIFL) is a Bengaluru-based enterprise technology solutions provider, specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data. The company partners with leading OEMs and system integrators to deliver customized solutions across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, data center infrastructure, and application lifecycle management. Backed by a 215-member strong technology team, IIFL also offers managed services, implementation, and training support to enterprise customers. Beyond India, it has a presence in Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya.

Ahead of the IPO, Ivalue Infosolutions on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, raised Rs 1.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 56.21 lakh shares at Rs 299 each to 13 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.58 crore and a total income of Rs 922.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 30 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

