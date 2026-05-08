J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd extends upmove

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2144.9, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% jump in NIFTY and a 14.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2144.9, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 8.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84681 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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