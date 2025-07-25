J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.7, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% jump in NIFTY and a 4.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1713.7, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24864.7. The Sensex is at 81608.67, down 0.7%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 2.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22541.05, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.17 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 41.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
