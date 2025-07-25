Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.7, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% jump in NIFTY and a 4.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1713.7, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24864.7. The Sensex is at 81608.67, down 0.7%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 2.2% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22541.05, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy's subsidiary inks PPA with SECI under FDRE scheme

JSW Energy's subsidiary inks PPA with SECI under FDRE scheme

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 93.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 93.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 30.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 30.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Regis Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Regis Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon