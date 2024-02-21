Japan Nikkei closes .3% down

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, as profit-taking triggered after key benchmark indices hit fresh 34-year highs. However, market losses capped. As some export-related issues were sought on a weaker yen against greenback.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 101.45 points, or 0.26%, to 38,262.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5 points, 0.2%, to 2,627.30.

Among individual shares, Nintendo shares declined 1.1%, extending yesterdays 5.8% drop, after reports said its next-generation console would be delayed.

On the economic news front: Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,758.3 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Exports climbed 11.9 percent on year to 7.332 trillion yen , up from 9.8 percent in the previous month, driven by strong demand from chip-making machinery in China, and solid export gains of auto in the U.S. and EU. Imports stumbled an annual 9.6 percent to 9.090 trillion yen following the 6.8 percent contraction a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 150 range against greenback on Wednesday. The yen depreciated to 150.07 against greenback, unchanged from in New York overnight.

Japan share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, on tracking weak cues from Wall Street overnight, with semiconductor-linked stocks leading losses.