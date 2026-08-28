Japanese stocks rebound on strong tech sentiment
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% to 66,405, while the broader Topix gained 0.72% to 4,147. Japans unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in July, its lowest level in a year, while Tokyos inflation rate picked up to a five-month high in August.
Technology and electronics stocks led the gains, with Advantest up 1.9% and Taiyo Yuden rising 3.9%. Terra Drone jumped 12.4%.
Elsewhere, Mizuho Bank started legal action against iron ore trader Radiant World over alleged falsified documents used to obtain financing. Toyota also faced pressure as vehicle sales fell for a sixth straight month, with higher gasoline prices hurting demand for non-electric vehicles in China.
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST