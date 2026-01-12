Signatureglobal (India) slips as softer mrkt dents pre-sales outlook

Signatureglobal (India) dropped 4.61% to Rs 962.45 after the company flagged a slowdown in demand and said it will miss its earlier pre-sales guidance for FY26.

Ina regulatory filing on 11 January 2026, the real estate developer reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25. pre-sales for the nine months ended 31st December 2025, stood at Rs 66,800 crore in 9M FY26 compared with Rs 86,700 crore in 9M FY25.

The company said that the overall market environment has turned softer and that has impacted sales momentum. It added that it will not be able to meet its earlier pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,700 crore in FY26, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, the company aims to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track. Pre-sales stood at Rs 10,290 crore in FY25.

Collections climbed to Rs 12,300 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 30,900 crore for the nine-month period. Net debt stood at Rs 10,200 crore at the end of 9M FY26, compared with Rs 8,800crore at the end of FY25.

Average sales realization improved to Rs 15,182 per sq.ft in Q3 FY26 and Rs 3090 crore for the nine-month period, driven by higher sales in premium markets and price increases across key regions.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, We delivered a healthy performance during the first nine months of FY26, driven by sustained demand across our focused micro-markets. The launch of our wellness-centric premium project, Sarvam at DXP Estate on Dwarka Expressway, witnessed encouraging customer response, reflecting evolving buyer preferences. Strong collections, improving realizations and disciplined balance sheet management underline execution strength. Looking ahead, current momentum and planned launches keep us broadly aligned with our guidance and support our longer-term growth plans.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 54.8% YoY to Rs 338.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News