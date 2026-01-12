Monday, January 12, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions secures Rs 150 cr order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Aurionpro Solutions secures Rs 150 cr order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

To implement AFC systems for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail projects

Aurionpro Solutions announced another significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the implementation of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail projects.

As part of DMRC's collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL), the project aims to deploy standardized AFC systems to enhance commuter convenience, operational efficiency, and interoperability across the upcoming metro networks in Madhya Pradesh. Under this multi-year contract, valued at approximately Rs 150 crore, Aurionpro will supply, implement, and maintain open-loop EMV card- and QR-code-based AFC solutions for both metro projects. The scope of work spans end-to-end implementation followed by comprehensive maintenance and support services over a five-year period, further reinforcing Aurionpro's strong credentials and growing leadership in India's smart transit ecosystem.

 

Aurionpro's automated solutions streamline fare collection and are platformed on open-loop and closed-loop EMV ticketing architecture, aligned as per global payment compliances, and in India, as per the NCMC norms. Backed by a fully integrated in-house design and manufacturing ecosystem, Aurionpro delivers globally compliant, high-quality solutions that are designed and made in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

